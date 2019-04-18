ZPD Investigates Stabbing Incident

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning stabbing incident.

Roughly around 5:30 a.m. ZPD received the call of a stabbing victim on the corner of Dresden and Maple Avenue. The victim is 28 year old, Joseph Valentine, of Zanesville. Police Chief, Tony Coury, said the investigation of the incident is still early, and they have plenty of questions for Valentine and his allegations of the event being a robbery and stabbing. He said Valentine told them an altercation with several men led to the wound, which appears to be a large cut.

“It appears, you know, he reports that a couple of guys approached him right around the Memorial Bridge area and there was an altercation. And evidently he gets stabbed or sliced out of it, and then turns around and walks several blocks and then makes a phone call,” Coury said.

He said they are not sure what the exact weapon was, but it’s reported Valentine has a 4 to 5 inch cut from the incident.

“Our detectives will look into it, you know, we’ll verify that everything that Mr. Valentine says and if it’s true and accurate, we’ll seek justice for him and try to find the assailants,” Coury added.

Valentine was taken to Genesis Hospital for treatment. The investigation is on going.