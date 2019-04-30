ZPD Investigating Window Incident at Florafino’s Flower Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department is asking for the communities help.

On Saturday, April 27th, around 2:00 p.m. ZPD received a phone call about possible shots fired. Captain Scott Comstock said this happened in front of Florafinos Flower Market on Maple Avenue.

“Officers investigated it. There was damage to the storefront with a shattered window,” Captain Comstock said. “A vehicle has been seen leaving the area at a reported high rate of speed. Described as a gray Honda.”

Captain Comstock said there was no indication that there was a shot fired and that the pop that the witness heard would be consistent with the glass breaking. The incident is still under investigation.

“It looks like there could have been, as far as a gun involved, possibly maybe a BB or pellet gun, could have been a slingshot. Also Florafinos business is very close to Maple Avenue so there’s always potential of road debris having been thrown and causing the damage,” Captain Comstock said.

If anybody has any information on the incident or on the vehicle matching the description, contact ZPD at (740) 455-0700.