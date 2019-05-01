Hydrant Flushing on Thursday

The City of Zanesville Fire Department will continue flushing hydrants on Thursday.

On Thursday, May 2nd, the Zanesville Fire Department will be flushing hydrants within the general area of Zane St., Elm St., Howard St, I-70 south to Main St., from Underwood St. to the river and all side streets in the area. Flushing will be from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure. It is advised to wait until after 4:00 PM, for the water to clear, before doing laundry.