Mom Sentenced in Death of her Baby

A Zanesville mom was sentenced in connection with the death of her child. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says 27-year-old Samantha Donohoe went before Judge Mark Fleegle and received 10 years in prison. On April 1st Donohoe plead guilty to one count of Endangering Children and one count of Involuntary Manslaughter. The case stems from an incident at Eagle View Apartments last September where officers were called in regards to an unresponsive one-month-old child. The prosecutor’s office says it was concluded that the baby died after left in a hot car.