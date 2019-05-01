Head-On Collision Investigated/US 22 Closed Near SR 345

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency crews are responding to a two vehicle head-on collision. It happened near 6255 Maysville Pike. Initial reports indicate multiple injuries. Authorities have called in MedFlight to transport the injured victims. The Muskingum County Coroner is also on the scene and that mean there was a death at the scene. The accident happened around 9:00 am Wednesday and remains under investigation. US 22 is closed near State Route 345 as a result of the accident. No other details have been released.