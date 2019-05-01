Weather Discussion

TUESDAY 4/30:

WEDNESDAY: Few Showers/Storms. Warm & Breezy. High 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm. Low 65

THURSDAY: Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 78

DISCUSSION:

Shower and storm chances will increase late this afternoon. Otherwise it will be a warm and breezy mid-week across the region. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

The treat for strong to severe storms will be with us Wednesday night into Thursday. As of now, it looks to be an isolated risk of damaging winds and hail.

Showers and storms will continue into the end of the work week, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the lower 70s by Friday.

Shower chances will be with us on Saturday, into early Sunday. We will begin to dry out Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

