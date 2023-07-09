Charles Earley

Charles R. Earley, 65 of Cumberland, passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Southeastern Medical Center.

Charles was born on January 12, 1958 in Cambridge, Ohio. He is the son of the late Clyde and Sylvia (Larrison) Earley Sr. Charles worked in landscaping with Richard Mayor.

Charles is survived by his wife, Martha S. (Fell) Earley, whom he married on June 17, 2010; his children, Kimberly Earley, Brandon Feldner, Hollie Fell, Charles Ashcraft, Ryan McMullen, Ashland McMullen; his many grandchildren; his brothers, Martin Earley and Robert Sills, both of Cambridge; his K-9 pal, GG; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his siblings, Clyde Earley, Shirley Earley, and Mikail Earley.

In keeping with Charles’ wishes, a caring cremation will take place.

The Farus Funeral Home of Cumberland is caring for the Earley family.

