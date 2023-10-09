Ellis Hill

Ellis Richard Hill passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Genesis Healthcare System in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born July 18, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Homer Dale and Nellie Elizabeth Hill. He graduated from Hopewell High School in 1956 after previously attending Meigs School through the 7th grade. He worked at Standard Oil Company (SOHIO) for 10 years after graduating high school. He then enjoyed a career of over 35 years at United Parcel Service before retiring in 2001. He married Phyllis Maxine Morehead on April 2, 1961. Together they had 6 children whom they were dedicated to supporting in all of their endeavors. You could find them at football games on Friday nights, basketball games throughout the winter and ringside at the county fair each summer. Ellis had a lifelong passion for farming that he passed on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Muskingum County Cattlemen’s Association, Ohio Farm Bureau, Muskingum County Republican Club and Teamsters Local 637. Ellis served as an appointed Ohio House Representative for the 97th district for 4 days where he fulfilled his passion for political debate at 80 years old. A man of faith, Ellis’ family rests in knowing that he is in the precious arms of his Savior Jesus Christ and has been reunited with his beloved Phyllis. He taught Sunday School and was the youth leader at Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church. Ellis is survived by his sons Brian (Tracie) and Darin (Stephanie), both of Zanesville; a son, Daniel (Lynn) of Leetonia, Ohio; a daughter, Mendi Battin (Ernie) of Syracuse, Kansas; grandchildren Brittni (Jordan) Butler; Kaitlyn (Troy) Scheiderer; Corey (Abby), Carter (Courtney), Caleb, Kaleigh, Cameron, and Conner Hill and Isabelle, Asher and Beckett Battin; great-grandchildren Jakob, Kade, and Luke Butler; Melisa McCoy, Sawyer, and Walker Scheiderer; Carsen, Nolan and Kinsley Hill; Wesley and Grayson Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, a son, David Hill, and a daughter, Melisa Hill Graham; and a sister Evelyn Pauline “Peggy” Burgoon.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday October 12, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday October 13, 2023 at the Gratiot United Methodist Church with Dr. Mark Ballmer officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Forks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Trails Fire Department.