Martha Gross

Martha (Marty) D. Gross, 2/22/1932 to 6/10/2023, 91 years old passed away peacefully at home in Rocky River, OH. Martha was born in Zanesville, OH the eldest daughter of the late Fred C. and Esther M. Dietz. Loving sister of Beverly (Richard) Long of Maryland and the late Virginia, Fred M. Dietz (Louise) and Dorothy Beech. Best mother ever of Gary E. (deceased), Larry A. (Melinda Roy) of Encinitas, CA, Nancy J. Manuel (Ernest M.) of Rocky River, OH and Thomas F. of Greensboro, North Carolina; loving grandmother of Laura Manuel of Dresden, Germany, Allison Manuel of Salt Lake City, UT, Gregory Manuel of Lakewood, OH, Eleanor Roy of Portland, OR, Mark Gross of Encinitas, CA, Abigail and Seth Gross of Greensboro, NC. Martha was a 1950 graduate of Philo High School and a graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Martha married her loving husband Edward H. (Bud) Gross (deceased) on February 19, 1954. She made lifelong friends on Bowen Road in Toledo, OH where the family lived from 1961 to 1966. They later moved to Bay Village, OH, and retired to Lake Lure, NC and Naples, FL. They wintered in Fort Myers, FL and Naples FL from 1988 to 2017. Martha taught elementary school in Duncan Falls, Parma, Toledo and she retired from teaching in 1988 from North Olmsted, OH schools. She was an empathic, kind, and understanding person to her students, friends, and family.

Bud and Marty made many lifelong friends everywhere they went and were always enjoying hosting parties, fabulous meals, traveling, boating/motor homing, hiking, camping, entertaining and staying connected with their friends and family through the years. Wherever Mom was, everyone was always welcome, and she was very happy to see you.

Martha loved every moment of life, reading, baking, gardening, playing Bridge, and Euchre, traveling, learning, and planning wonderful meals and parties. She loved spending time with her friends, family, and grandchildren. She was always interested in what everyone was doing and enjoyed being a lifelong learner.

She will be greatly missed by friends and family for her love, kindness, energy, sense of humor and big beautiful smile. She led a full and active life, and we are grateful for her. Her love for her family and friends was serious and abiding. It was evident in her profound empathy and understanding for reading other people’s point of view. Her gift was to enlighten their perspective with kindness and practicality that was as gentle as a whisper. She could always see the big picture and intuitively widen our outlook in the kindest way imaginable. Her great practicality and sensibility will enrich all our lives always.

Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the American Heart Association or American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Friends may call the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls, OH on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 10am until the time of the service at 11am. Interment at Duncan Falls Cemetery, Duncan Falls, OH.