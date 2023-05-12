Meteorologist (Mornings)

Description:

Marquee Broadcasting is on the lookout for a meteorologist for our hour-long morning show Sunrise. This person would also do weather and two in-studio interviews for our half-hour news show. We record the weather for our three on sight radio stations. This position is great for those just out of college who are looking to get their start in broadcast meteorology.

Zanesville is just an hour from downtown Columbus and offers lots of outdoor activities. We are a small station that values creativity. If you are interested in this position please send your resume and demo to:

News Director: Nichole Hannahs at nhannahs@whizmediagroup.com



Requirements:

We are looking for a person that is a self-starter and can deliver a compelling, interesting weather forecast. This person must have experience with social media updating Facebook and Twitter. Experience working with WSI is a plus.