News Reporters (Full-Time)

WHIZ-TV has two openings for news reporters who are looking to get their start in the television news industry. WHIZ is a Marquee Broadcasting station that’s located just an hour east of Columbus and just over two hours from Pittsburgh and Cleveland. We’re a small market training ground for new talent looking to hone their skills writing, reporting, and story telling.







We have videographers that shoot and edit for our reporters so all you’ll need to focus on is writing a solid news story.



We cross train everyone to be able to anchor on one of our newscasts that include an hour-long morning show that starts at 6am, 5pm, 6pm, and 11pm shows during the week and an 11pm on Saturday.







If you’re interested in learning more about joining our team, send your resume and a demo of your work to Nichole Hannahs at nhannahs@whizmediagroup.com We look forward to hearing from you.