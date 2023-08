Help Needed in Locating Missing Woman

The Zanesville Police Department needs helping locating a missing person.

Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said Shyann Barnett was last seen around the Woodlawn Avenue and Putnam Avenue area in the woods. Barnett is homeless.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray and black leggings. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700.