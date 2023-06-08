Area Man Arrested in South Carolina Murder

Horry County, S.C.-Media in Horry County report a Blue Rock, Ohio man has been arrested by Horry County Police and charged in a woman’s death.

Court records for Horry County show Thursday evening that 18-year-old Blake William Linkous was arrested and charged with murder. WBTW reported that Linkous was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman on Tuesday.

News 13 goes on to report that Horry County police began the death investigation after the woman, whose name has not been given, was found dead in her home on Maison Drive Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.