Businesses to move indoors with the Zanesville Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Farmers Market had their last outdoor market for the season at Adornetto’s today.



The farmers market will be moving indoors for the winter season on Saturday Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Weasel Boy Brewing Company. One of the businesses who plan to move indoors with the farmers market is K & S Handcrafted.



“Yeah I am excited to be able to move inside, and I think maybe we might get more people, because you know the weather, some people just don’t like the dampness, like it is today, it’s a little rainy, or when it’s hot and you’re sweaty, so I think inside is going to be a good transition for us to be able to sell our products, and holidays are coming up so that’s even better,” says Kimberley Cook, co-owner of K & S Handcrafted.



K & S Handcrafted is a business ran right from the kitchen of Kimberley and Shawn Cook. They sell various scented products from soap to candles. All products are handmade and come in a variety of different scents like Peppermint Mocha, Strawberry Cheesecake, Lemon Pound Cake, Pumpkin Carmel Crunch, Butterscotch & Bourbon and many others.



“It’s a small business, we have had a lot of support and I really appreciate that, if it wasn’t for the local people coming and buying like every week, we wouldn’t be as successful as we are, so I really appreciate that and I love to see the community coming out even on days when it’s kind of nasty, but still coming and interacting with people, it means a lot to all of our small businesses,” says Cook.



If you are interested in their products, you can find them online at knshandcrafted.com, their Facebook page or visit them at the next Zanesville Famers Market at Weasel Boy Brewing Company each Saturday starting Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.