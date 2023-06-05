Cumberland Woman Killed in Accident

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol said a Cumberland woman was killed over the weekend in a motor vehicle accident. It took place Saturday around 2:20pm on County Road 15 south of State Route 313.

The Patrol said 57-year-old Dawn Valentino was traveling north on County Road 15 when she traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and came to rest in a ditch.

Valentino was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating.