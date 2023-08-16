Fatal Accident in Coshocton County

A West Lafayette man is killed in a two vehicle accident on Tuesday.

It took place around 4:45pm on Oxford Township Road 261.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Mark Alexander was traveling west on the roadway when he went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Marcus Lesesne, of Zanesville.

Authorities said Alexander’s vehicle continued west for a short distance before going off the right side of the road and striking a utility pole. The sheriff’s office said he suffered sever injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Lesesne was treated and released at the scene.