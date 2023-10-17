Fatal Accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A fatal accident is under investigation in Coshocton County.

The accident took place on State Route 541 near County Road 17 in Jackson Township around 9:40pm Monday.

Authorities said 19-year-old Gavin Henry, of Coshocton, was traveling east on State Route 541 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and up an embankment. Officials said the front end of the vehicle dug into the ground, which caused the vehicle to overturn. The sheriff’s office said Henry was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene.