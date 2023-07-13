Free Movie Nights at Restoration Park

ZANESVILLE, OH- Restoration Park in Zanesville is hosting their free movie night once again tomorrow at dusk.

They will be offering fun family events beginning at 6:30 p.m. prior to the start of the movie. Children will have the opportunity to participate in free art projects with Kristen Leigh Brown, there will be free games set up, live music and the Happy Camper Hot Dog Food Truck.

“In restoration park on Muskingum Avenue we started our movie series again this year, we run free movies the second Friday of every month June, July and August,” said Lori Wince, an organizer for the free event.

The movie showing this Friday will be the hilarious Pink Panther film. Free popcorn will also be provided for those who attend.

“And then our series continues with our last movie in August, August 11th, which we’re gonna show DC League of Super Pets, and that’s gonna be a really fun event because we’re gonna have a lot of superheroes here in costume that night for children to get their pictures taken with and we’re gonna have some Star Wars characters, so it should be a really fun night,” said Wince.

You don’t want to miss tomorrow’s free movie event or the superhero themed movie event on August 11th. This is a great opportunity to get the whole family together for free movie night fun. For more information visit the Restoration Park Facebook page.