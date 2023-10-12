Johnson to Face Additional Charges

The Zanesville Police Department announced a Zanesville man charged earlier this week with aggravated trespass, public indecency and voyeurism will face additional charges.

Detective Sergeant Phil Michel said as a result of a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cybertip, detectives were able to link 75-year-old Gary Johnson to an online account that disseminated a nude photo of himself to a minor child. Michel said it was determined the child was from another county in Ohio.

After his Tuesday arrest authorities obtained search warrants for properties that Johnson utilized in relation to the Cybertip. During the search officials said items of drug trafficking were present. An additional search warrant was obtained for the seizure of those drugs and related items.

Johnson now faces additional charges of possession of cocaine, having a weapon under disability, trafficking in cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He remains incarcerated at the Zanesville City Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday in connection to a report on September 29, that a male subject had been on a victim’s porch in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue with no pants committing a lewd act.