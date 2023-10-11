Zanesville Man Faces Public Indecency Charges

A Zanesville man faces charges of aggravated trespass, public indecency and voyeurism.

75-year-old Gary Johnson was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday, October 10. Zanesville Police said that on September 29, they received a report of a male subject who’d been on the victim’s porch with no pants and was masturbating. Surveillance video of the incident was recovered. The suspect was identified as Johnson. ZPD said this took place in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

Police said Johnson was previously arrested by ZPD in 2021 for committing crimes of a similar nature. In that case he was found guilty of public indecency and criminal trespass. He served 180 days in jail for those offenses.

Anyone with information concerning Johnson are asked to contact Det. Brian Swingle at (740)455-0708 or ZPD at (740) 455-0700.