Zanesville Man’s Photo Win’s Statewide Recognition

A Zanesville man’s photo is garnering him statewide recognition.

Jason Hammond’s photo “Early Morning Paddle in an Old Canoe” was chosen as the top image in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Ohio State Parks and Watercraft Photo Contest. It was taken at Burr Oak State Park.

Hammond said the photo is special to him because it’s of both he and his daughter experiencing the solitude of nature in a canvas canoe that was his father’s. He said his dad loved being outdoors so it was like he was there too.

Early Morning Paddle in an Old Canoe by Jason A. Hammond of Zanesville, Ohio.

In 2nd Place is McKenna King’s photo called Polly’s Got Hopps, taken at Hocking Hills State Park. Polly is a golden retriever enjoying a playful moment with her favorite human. King is from Columbus, Ohio.



Polly’s Got Hopps by McKenna King of Columbus, Ohio

Creek Relaxing by Clayton Conley of Sunbury, Ohio, earned 3rd Place honors by beautifully capturing a relaxing, fall scene at Mohican State Park.



Creek Relaxing by Clayton Conley of Sunbury, Ohio.

ODNR’s photo contest offered five categories for images taken in an Ohio state park after , 2022: Main Character Moment, Sidekick Shenanigans, Homebase Harmony, Seasonal Surprises, and Hero’s Journey. Participants were able to submit up to five entries. The top three spots were selected by a panel of ODNR employees, while park enthusiasts voted on additional people’s choice winners. All winning photos can be viewed here.

The contest was sponsored by Tyler Technologies, ODNR’s reservation management provider. The grand prize is a GoPro Hero10 waterproof camera. Prizes were also awarded to the second and third place winners. Winners of the People’s Choice in each category received a free night of camping at any Ohio State Park campground.