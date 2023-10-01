Commercial Fire Under Investigation

The cause of a fire that broke out early Sunday morning in Crooksville is under investigation.

The Crooksville Fire Department said they were called out to 700 China Street around 3:30AM for the report of a structure fire.

According to the fire department that building was an old industrial building that was being used for storage.

Several departments assisted in fighting the fire including Newton Township, Roseville, Corning, Somerset, New Lexington and South Zanesville.

The Crooksville Fire Department said they have started a preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire and will work with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.