39th Annual Bowl For Kids Sake Sets Record

The 39th annual Bowl For Kids Sake set a fundraising record for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville.

This year’s event raised over $100,000 dollars. There were 110 bowling teams, along with 65 local event sponsors, and 25 businesses donated prizes and more to help make the day a success. It takes a lot of effort from the community to make an event like this happen.

“We had more volunteers than ever before step up and help our event run really smoothly. My staff was there, all hands on deck, and did a great job. We had some new sponsorships over the course of those four days that really built in some excitement and fun,” said Katie Mainini, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville.

Every dollar raised goes right back into the communities of the four counties Big Brothers Big Sisters serves, which includes Muskingum, Guernsey, Noble, and Morgan. There is another fundraising opportunity coming to Morgan County.

“We have a second Bowl For Kids Sake event. That is coming up next week on May 17th and 18th, and we are partnering with the River Valley Social Bowling Alley. It’s a new establishment, a completely refinished bowling alley down there. Business owner Cass Maxell and his team are hosting the event. We are going to fundraise for Morgan County, which is a county that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville serves,” stated Mainini.

If you want to find out more about the second Bowl For Kids Sake event, you can visit their website at www.bbbsz.org and click on the Morgan County link. You can also call Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville at 740-453-7300.