Allen Wilson

Allen J. Wilson Sr., 72 of Cambridge, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Allen was born on December 22, 1950, in Illinois. He is the son of the late Marvin and Fern (Cokely) Wilson. Allen dedicated his life to working in the oil field as a driller. He was an avid fisher.

Allen is survived by his two sons, Allen Wilson and Dusty (Kendra) Wilson; his grandchildren, Cody Wilson, Quinzye Wilson, Dontae Wilson, Ashton Wilson, and Aryssa Wilson, and Sophie; his brother, Kenny Wilson; his dear friend, Casey Mikus; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In keeping with Allen’s wishes, a caring cremation will take place. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Wilson family.

www.farusfh.com