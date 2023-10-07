Amy Neff

Amy F. Neff age 49 of Caldwell, OH passed away suddenly Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center in Cambridge, OH. She was born April 24, 1974 in Cambridge a daughter of Marjorie Christian Bay and the late Robert “Bob” Reed.

She was a 1992 graduate of Shenandoah High School and went on to earn an RN Degree from Ohio University Zanesville. She worked as an RN for over 18 years, most recently at the Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, OH. Amy loved music and any opportunity she had to dance to it. She cherished her road trips. Most of all Amy loved her children and grandchildren and the time spent with them.

Those left to cherish her memory, in addition to her mother Marjorie, are her daughters Abigail Neff of Somerset, OH and Kaitlin Neff of Zanesville, OH; three grandchildren and one on the way Axel, Arlo, and Layana; three siblings Jennifer (Karri Stover) Reed of Cambridge, Doug Reed and Sarah Reed of Caldwell, and Sabrina McClintock of Columbus, OH; nieces and nephew Shelby Stover, Samantha Wigington, Earah Reed, and Matix Reed; great-nephew Wyatt Dolan; friend and father of her children Gregory Neff of Cambridge; special friend Lester Kyser of Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by many friends.

Cremation will be observed, and the family will receive friends for a memorial visitation Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A time of sharing will conclude visitation Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel. Please join us in remembering Amy by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net