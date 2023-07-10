Arleda Adams

Arleda J. Adams, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Assisted Living of Zanesville.

She was born on September 5, 1938, daughter of the late Albert Gore and Dicey Tomlin.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Michelle (Tim) Talbert; two stepsons, Allen (Tammy) Adams and Brian Adams; brother, Johnnie (Nancy) Gore; 6 grandchildren, Kristin (Chandler) Cress, Rhett Talbert, Tony Adams, Mitch (Robby) Grimm, Kayla Adams, and Alyssa (Cameron) Johnson; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Adams; 3 sisters, Arminta “Minnie” Triola, Amy Gore Kennedy, Dovie Gore Hall; 5 brothers, Alvin Gore, Orville Gore, Arnold Gore, Billy Gore and Franklin Gore.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday July 12th, 2023, 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at the Delong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Wednesday July 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Burial will follow services at Greenwood Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com