Beau Sandbrink

Beau T. Sandbrink, 39, of Zanesville, died on Monday, October 16, 2023, at home. He was born September 4, 1984, in Newark, son of Jeff (Marie) Sandbrink and Nancy (McNicholl) Sandbrink. Beau was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School class of 2003, and graduated from the culinary program at Zane State College. He went on to work as Sous Chef at the Virtues Golf Course and was an avid fan of The Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes Football.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother, Jeff S. Jr. (Michelle) Sandbrink; two nieces, Reagan Sandbrink and Emerson Sandbrink; two nephews, Brenton Sandbrink and Roman Sandbrink; many Aunts, Uncles and cousins; and his special canine companion, Marley.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jake Sandbrink; grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Sandbrink and Clint and Eileen McNicholl.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

