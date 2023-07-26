Beckie Harrier

Zanesville

Beckie B. Harrier, 71, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky. She was born April 7, 1952, in McDowell, KY to the late Evan and Mary Brown. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in 1974 from Pikeville College. She retired from the United States Post office in Zanesville. Beckie was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, University of Kentucky basketball and Wheeling Island Casino.

She is survived by her brothers: Perry Brown, Charlie Brown, and Philman Caudill; and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Harrier, who passed away February 12, 2020; three sisters: Earlene Caudill, Joan Hall and Betty Caudill; brother Gary Brown; brother in law Thomas Harrier and mother in law Ruth Harrier.

Calling hours will be held from 11AM to 1PM Sunday, July 30, 2023, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 1PM in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Jeff Belt officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com