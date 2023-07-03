Beranda Hayes/ Hammersley

U.S Marine Corp, Lance Corporal, 2018-2022

This veteran is someone I hold dear. This is my sister. Beranda Hayes/ Hammersley. A bad ass Marine who served her time while raising 2 beautiful boys from 2019-2022. She has many accomplishments while in her time of service. Along with many memories made with her fellow service members. Hats off to all who served. But especially to the women. Not many come out Marines, and for that I will always look up to her for her strength and her courage to take on such a task. Semper Fi.