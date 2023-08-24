Bernard Headley

Bernard C. Headley, 93, a beloved family man, respected business owner, and cherished community member, passed away on August 23, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Zanesville, Ohio. Born on November 26, 1929, in Cannelville, Ohio, Bernard demonstrated throughout his life an unparalleled work ethic, boundless optimism, and remarkable intelligence. Bernard’s early life was marked by profound hardship and poverty, but he never let these circumstances define him. Instead, he turned to work, first in local potteries such as Nelson McCoy, and later at Randall Longstreth Construction. It was here that Bernard’s natural leadership and impressive skillset truly began to shine. When the company started to falter, Bernard saw not a failing business, but an opportunity. In 1960, he purchased the company and rebranded it as Headley Construction. Bernard’s leadership extended far beyond the confines of his business. He was a mentor to many, instilling his strong work ethic and problem-solving skills in his children and grandchildren. There was never a problem too big or too small that Bernard could not solve or fix, a trait that earned him great respect both within his family and in the broader community. In the early 1970s, Bernard entered a business partnership with his son, Richard. Together, they continued to grow Headley Construction, with grandson Matt Headley, and great grandson Nick Headley, always guided by Bernard’s core principles of hard work, integrity, and optimism. Bernard’s legacy lives on in the company, a testament to his determination and resilience in the face of adversity. He is survived by his devoted son, Richard (Brenda) Headley of Crooksville, grandchildren Matt (Rhea) Headley, Jeff (Michelle) Headley, Rachel (Ryan) Beckert, Bobbi Jo (Victor) Sherrick, Greg McKenzie, Jamey (Gina) Headley, numerous great-grandchildren and sister, Helen Toth. Bernard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Flora Jane Headley, son and daughter-in-law-, Robert (Nancy) Headley; his brothers Donald, Forest, Sam, and Charles Headley, and his sisters, Edith Chatfield, Mildred Pearson, Mary Pearson and Ruth Waylon. Bernard’s life was a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of hard work, and the value of optimism. He was a role model to many, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him. Calling hours will be held Friday, August 25, 2023, from 1pm -3pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 3pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will take place in Iliff Cemetery next to his wife, Jane following the service. You may sign the online register book, send flowers or plant a tree at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com