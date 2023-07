Brad Thompson

Army 1999- 2019

I have been married to my loving wife Angie Thompson for 20 years in which she is my soul mate. We have 1 daughter, 11-year-old Olivia Thompson.

Angie served 20 years in the U.S Army in multiple combat deployments. 19 missions as a search and recovery for the POW/ MIA command in Hawaii. 3 deployments to Kuwait, 2 to Iraq, 1 to Afghanistan. She served 8 years for rapid combat deployments.