Brenda Hewitt

Brenda L. Hewitt, 72 of Zanesville, died 5:00 AM, Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Altercare of Zanesville, following complications of stroke. She was born Tuesday, June 26, 1951, in Zanesville, the daughter of Gerald Allton and Margaret (Dilcher) Allton. She married Harry “Tom” Thomas Hewitt on Friday, September 30, 1977, and was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church.

Brenda never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. There was never a conversation that she would not gladly join in on. Brenda spent her working life in retail and was born to talk to people and help anyone. She enjoyed being friendly, kind and courteous to anyone she came across. Her goal was to make everyone feel important. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Brenda is survived by her sons, Thomas (Karen) Hewitt of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Shane (Amy) Hewitt of Zanesville and Paul (Michele) Adams of Tucson, Arizona; two daughters, Misty (Larry) Wolford and Amanda (Norm) Hewitt both of Zanesville; her grandchildren who were the pride of her life, Katrina and Terrell Hewitt, Isabella, Sophia and Adric Hewitt, Shaun and Brady Adams, Landon Scheffler and Forrest Tabler, Shawn, Jeff and Austin Wolford; as well as her great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Linda Shinn and Barbara West; brothers, Dave Allton and Rodney McCoy and countless nieces and nephews, and her K9 companions RJ, Walter and Shilo.

In addition to her mother and father, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of over 45 years, Harry Thomas “Tom”. Hewitt, who died July 2, 2023; three brothers, Forrest Allton, Kenny West and Robert “Bob” Shinn; her sister, Patty McCoy, her mother and father-in-law, Harry Paul & Geneva Hewitt and one brother-in-law, Kenny Hewitt.

Friends may call 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at the funeral home, with Elder Thomas Hewitt officiating. Brenda will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Rose Hill Cemetery. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com