Brody Sheppard

USMC 1991-1997 U.S. Army 2002-2017 Retired / Disabled

Brody was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps after 6 years as a Sergeant. After the events of 9-11, he then joined the Army where he reached the Rank of First Sergeant and he retired with over 22 years of Active service on 30 November 2017. He is now retired and opening a new gun range and gun store in Chandlersville, Ohio. He is a member of the Duncan Falls – Philo Business Association, American Legion, VFW, and Gage & Gavel 448 Masonic Lodge. He has 6 children and 8 amazing grand children. His youngest son followed him in The Marine Corps and he now works at AMG Vanadium in Zanesville.