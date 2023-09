C Jeffrey Hardwick

Marines, LCpl1 (E-3), 4 years

Jack Hardwick. Married to Ann Rose Finan Hardwick; 5 sons, Jeff, Greg, Tony, Lance & Ryan, Numerous Grandchildren & several great grandchildren. Graduate of Zanesville High School, United States Marine, and retired from Rockwell in Newark Ohio. Enjoys golf, Fishing, weight lifting (longtime weight lifter ) & spending time with family.