C. Maude Wilson

C. Maude (Tom) Wilson, 94, of Cambridge, passed away Saturday (July 15, 2023).

She was born April 20, 1929 in Chandlersville, daughter of the late Roy Tom and Lucy (Howard) Tom.

Maude attended Chandlersville High School. She had worked for many years at March Electric, NCR, and later for the Rolling Hills Local School District.

She was a former 4-H advisor and a lifelong seamstress from her home.

Maude was a member of the Cumberland United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Downard “Pete” Wilson; a granddaughter, Amy Mozes; and her brothers, Sam Tom and Denny Tom.

Maude is survived by a large and loving family whom she cherished deeply. They include her daughter, Jeaneen Gunn of Lexington KY and her children, Jennie (Mike) Anderson – and their children, Chance Anderson and Louie Anderson; Terra (Brooks) Schmitt – and their children, Annabel Schmitt, Sullivan Schmitt, and Beckett Schmitt; Keith (Erin) Grywalski – and their children, Reid Grywalski and Cace Grywalski; and Cory Grywalski.

Her son, Richard (Marie) Wilson of Cambridge and their children, Brian (Vicki) Wilson – and their children, Justin Wilson and Kyle (Alli) Wilson; and Sherri (Dan) Wolford – and their children, Joey Bridgeman and Paige (Delmer) Lincicome – and their children, Sawyer, Luke, and Tucker Lincicome.

Her son, Larry (Becky) Wilson of Byesville and their children, Chad (Joyce) Wilson – and their children, Marina Wilson, Brody Wilson, and Blake Wilson; and Kaci (Josh) Hutchison.

Her son, Ken (Carolyn) Wilson of Byesville and their children, Leslie (Bryce) Dill – and their children, Lainey Dill, Adalyn Dill, and Grayson Dill; Kristen Wilson; and Shelly (Kyle) Carpenter.

Her daughter, Judy (Harold) West of Ft. Myers FL and their children, Steven Mozes, Macy Mozes, and Jake Mozes.

Her daughter, Janice (Herb) Burris of Cambridge and their children, Rachel (Jeff) Gadd – and their children, Emma Gadd and Cooper Gadd; and Adam Burris – and his daughter, Maddie Burris.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Guernsey for their care and support, especially to Val, Coleen, and Julie.

Visitation will be held Tuesday (July 18, 2023) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Black-Epperson Funeral Home, Byesville, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday (July 19, 2023) at 11 a.m. with Pastor Keith Taylor officiating.

Burial will follow at Salt Creek Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Maude’s name be made to Hospice of Guernsey Inc., PO Box 1165, Cambridge OH 43725.

Personal condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.black-eppersonfuneralhomes.com