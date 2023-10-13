Caliece White

Caliece “Keesie” Marie White, 75 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on October 12, 2023, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

She was born on September 25, 1948, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late William Bollinger and Eileen Terrell. Caliece was a graduate of Rosecrans High School and a member of St. Thomas Church of Zanesville. She was a waitress and manager for many years for several local bars and restaurants. Keesie was known as the neighborhood’s “Mom”. She loved her plants and gardening. She liked to collect jewelry and bet on horse races. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Stephen White; sons, Kenneth (Megan) White, Timothy (Tori) White, Andrew (Rebecca) White; daughters, Julie (Frank Davis) McLean, Amy (Tony) Holder; brothers, Kenneth (Phyllis) Bollinger, William (Crystal) Bollinger, Patrick (Cathy) Bollinger, Roger Bollinger; sisters, Patricia Bollinger, Marilyn (Anthony) Norris, Cindy (terry) Stotts; grandchildren, Brittany, Dustin, Daniel, Kaylee, Jordan, Jenna, Emily, Ethan, Evan, Kenny Jr., Kameron, Parker, Paxton, Elijah, Xander; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Deborah (Ben) Faust, Patricia Goins; brother-in-laws, Dan White, Mike White, Dave White; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Krissy Lynn Smith; brother-in-laws, Terry Goins and Terry Bollinger.

Per Keesie’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held at this time. A dignified cremation will be held.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

