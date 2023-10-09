Candidate’s Forum at John McIntire Library

ZANESVILLE, OH – Every November Americans get the chance to vote for candidates that will represent them in government and on issues that will affect their community.

Many voters go to the polls not fully aware of what will be on the ballot. Muskingum County Library System Director of Marketing and Communications Sean Fennell announced an upcoming event where Zanesville voters can meet candidates and learn about issues that will be on the city’s ballots.

“Your Muskingum County Library System is planning an event along with the Muskingum County Social Justice Coalition and the Zanesville Professional and Business Women’s Club. They’re holding a “‘Know Your Ballot, Plan Your Vote’ event. And that is on October 12th, at 5 p.m., right here at the John McIntire Library.” Fennell said. “This is not telling people how to vote, it is merely offering the opportunity for people to learn.”

The forum will be held in the library’s auditorium and is open to the public. The event is formatted to encourage participants to ask questions and interact with the speakers.

“So this program is free and open to the public. Like all library programs, this particular program does not require registration so you can just show up on October 12th at the lower level of the John McIntire Library.” Fennell said. “And it does run from 5 until 6:30, so hopefully we’re able to catch some of those folks, maybe getting off work as well.”

The entire range of Zanesville voters, from those fully involved to completely uninformed, are encouraged to attend and learn about what the community will be voting on come election day.