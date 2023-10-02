Carl Lane

ZANESVILLE

Carl Gene Lane, 74, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Genesis Hospital. He was born in Frederick, OK on October 23, 1948. He served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Army. He was employed as a mechanic at several different shops in the area.

Surviving are his children: Matt (Rachel Laursen) Lane, Angie (Steve) Coltharp and Katelyn Lane-Halpren; and a grandson Asher Colthrarp. He is also survived by Alice Johnston; her children: Marlene McNaughton, Naoma Trudnos and Jason McNaughton; and grandson Carter Logel.

Private services will be held with his family at a later date. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, has the honor of serving the Lane family at this time.

