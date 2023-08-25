Carol Stuart

Carol Stuart, 99, of Zanesville, died at 8:02 A.M. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Primrose, Zanesville.

A Celebration of Life graveside Ceremony, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with Pastor Karen Montgomery officiating. Carol was a Navy nurse in WWII, the Navy veterans will be offering this final salute. Family and friends will be in attendance, with all welcome to honor this amazing life well lived. Carol is now with her beloved husband, Knowlton, and military honors will be accorded to her by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058. Carol and her husband Knowlton were both a part of the “greatest generation” as they served their county in World War II.

A private dinner will also be held at Oglebay Park and Resort in Wheeling, WV following this service.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE has been entrusted with all arrangements.

