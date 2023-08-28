Carolyn Denton

Carolyn L. (Ansel) Denton, 93, of Zanesville, went to heaven to be with her husband, son, granddaughter, grandson, great-grandson and lots of friends on Sunday August 27, 2023. She passed away peacefully with her children by her side. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Left to mourn her passing is her brother Joe (Starla) Ansel, her children Donna (Mike) McNally, Susan (Jack) Head, Randy (Denessa) Harper, Mike Harper, Marc Harper, Diane (Rusty) Spring, Russ (Laquita) Denton, Roxanne (Scott) Miller. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her loving cat Macaroon. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul E. Denton, her parents Harold and Thelma Ansel, sister Betty Taylor, brother Jim Ansel, son Jeff Harper, granddaughter Ashley Wylie, grandson Joshua Head, great-grandson Jarrett Head. Friends may call from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. Wed. Aug. 30, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pat Wiseman-Jones officiating. A caring cremation has been arranged.