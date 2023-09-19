Cecil Cain

Cecil Eugene Cain, 86, of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 8:57 pm.

Cecil was born in Spratt, Ohio, on July 2, 1937. He is the son of the late Herbert and Annie (Hickman) Cain and a 1955 graduate of Chandlersville High School.

Cecil was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alice M. Cain. They were married for sixty-eight wonderful years. They had many adventures in the food service and concession business for twenty-five years while serving top quality food. Including the Super Tenderloin and Super Steak sandwiches. Cecil worked and retired after thirty years from Rockwell International in Heath, Ohio. He served his community with joy and commitment. He was a Fireman and Chief at Washington Township Fire Department, Washington Township Trustee, served on the Muskingum County Fair Board, and many committees for his children’s schools/activities.

Cecil’s children who he loved with all his heart, Randy (Mindy) Cain and Candi (Phil) Shirer will miss him dearly; his grandchildren, Jesse (Dana) Cain, Mollie (Mark) Back, Margo (Nathan) Asire, and Stefan (Reece) Williamson.

His greatest pleasure was being called grandpa Cecil by twelve great grandchildren. They filled his heart and made him smile. Several nieces and nephews will be left behind as well.

The dog Thor was lost without Alice, but instantly become the “best buddy” to Cecil. Thor was a great companion to him.

In addition, Cecil was also preceded in death by his brother, Festus Cain, Cathy Miller, sister-in-law, and Donnie Fitzgerald, brother-in-law.

Visitations will be from 11 to 1 PM on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held immediately following visitations. Pastor Steve Harrop will officiate the service. Cecil will be laid to rest with Alice at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

