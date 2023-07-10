Cecil Sagraves

Rev. Cecil William Sagraves, 84, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born April 8, 1939. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies from Cedarville University. He was the founder and operator of CS Custom Homes in Columbus. Cecil was a minister for many years and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Eileen Kuhn Sagraves; their children: Michelle Noble, April Sagraves, Todd M. (Mary Jane) Masula, Daniel C. (Donna) Masula and Yvonne K. (Jay) Inman; and grandchildren: Cory, Caleb, Tessa, Kalan, Alyssa, Camryn, Owen, Gabriel, Margo, Lydia, Kristin and Bethany.

He was preceded in death by his parents and was the last of his eight siblings.

Calling hours will be from 10 to 11AM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Zanesville Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 545 Richey Road, Zanesville, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 11AM with Pastor Andy Winters officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City, Ohio.

