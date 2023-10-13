Central Trinity Church to Host 26th Annual Organ Recital

ZANESVILLE, OH – Central Trinity Church is getting ready to host Jim McLaughlin this weekend for his 26th Organ Recital.

The organ recital will take place at 3PM on Sunday October 15th at Central Trinity CHurch located at 62 S. Seventh Street.

Special guest performers include a former student of McLaughlin’s,Tyler Driggs, as well as Katlyn and Michael Border.

Driggs will be premiering a new song of his as well as playing duets with his former instructor.

McLaughlin said that the audience will even get a chance to join in on the fun.

“We always have our audience sing a hymn.” McLaughlin said. “But we dress it up, so it’ll have all the bells and whistles so we can have a fun and enjoyable singing of a hymn.”

McLauhglin joked that the concert is the perfect price.

“The concert is at the perfect price; free!” McLauhglin said. “If you’re a good person you’ll get a cookie after too, but there will be a social hour to follow the concert.”

The performance will be recorded, so don’t worry if you miss it. The recording will be uploaded to www.centraltrinityumc.com.