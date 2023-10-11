Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Business

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There was a ribbon cutting ceremony today for a new company here in Zanesville that works with families and their loved ones who have developmental disabilities.

ViaQuest Day and Employment Services is an Ohio based company that serves by filling some of the less recognized but sorely needed gaps that can be found in the healthcare industry.

ViaQuest State Employment Services Executive Director Katie Paulus explained the role her company fills and how communities benefit.

“So ViaQuest is a company that serves people with disabilities,” Paulus said. “We do dual diagnosis between mental health and the physical disabilities as well as psychiatric and behavioral health and residential services. And we also provide services for hospice. People like to choose us because we do provide so many different services for people and I would say that’s what sets us apart.”

ViaQuest is a growing company that has renovated a building on Adamsville Road to establish their facility. They are working with the Licking, Muskingum and Guernsey county-boards in search of finding families in need.

“So we provide day programming services for those that may not be interested in outside work as well as those that are interested in outside work and getting the jobs in the community. We just want people to know that everybody has a purpose and we want them to be able to fulfill that purpose,” Paulus said.

The capacity for their Zanesville facility is 45 people and they look to reach that number around a year from now. You can learn more about ViaQuest and what they have to offer online.