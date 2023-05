Charles H. “Red” Murgatroyd

U. S. Army, Staff Sergeant

WWII Veteran. 8th Inf. Div, 121st inf reg., Co. C., 1st Pltn., 1st Sqd. Northern France, and Rhineland Germany Aug 1944 to June 1945. Silver Star awarded for bravery at Modrath (near Cologne) Germany, March 1945. Combat Infantry Badge, 4 battle stars, 3 bronze stars. Drafted at age 35 in December 1945. Born 1908. Died 1984. Went from rank of Private in December 1944 to Staff Sergeant in January 1945 during the Battle of the Huertgen Forest.