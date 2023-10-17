Chase Bracken

Chase Daniel Bracken, 38, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023. Chase was born November 26, 1984 to Sherry Pyle Todd (Chris Todd) and Daniel Bracken (Dixie Starkey).

Chase was a 2003 graduate of Zanesville High School, and obtained an Associate’s Degree in Business from Zane State College. In 2005, Chase started Bracken’s Mobile Powerwashing, which grew into a very successful business. Chase was a founding member of the Salt Creek Gun Club and a member of the Belmont Better Hunting and Fishing Club, and Salt Creek Township Hunt Club. Chase loved traveling, attending concerts, riding dirt bikes, and was an avid outdoorsman. Chase’s greatest joys were spending time with his son, Jackson, and hanging out with his family, girlfriend, and numerous friends.

In addition to his parents, Chase is survived by his son, Jackson Daniel Bracken, his brother Ryan Bracken and sister Devoni Bracken (Kasey Krouskoupf); his girlfriend, Emma Atkinson; a niece, Sabra White; maternal grandmothers Karen Pyle and Liz Pyle, and paternal grandmother Nancy Bracken; aunts and uncles, Doug and Susan Howard, Bobby and Kim Kennedy, Chris and Debbie Warden, and Brad and Melinda Philips; cousins Keith and Megan Howard, Kari and Bill Hoffer, Kaylee and Mark Wilson, Brittnee and Ryan Hanifin, Paige and Jon Perin, Jacob and Haley Warden, Jaiden Kennedy, and Jackson Philips. Chase is also survived by many, many special friends.

Chase is preceded in death by an infant son, Jasper Bracken; maternal grandfather, Donnie Pyle and paternal grandfather, Jack Bracken.

Chase never met a stranger, and will be remembered for his infectious smile and his ability to make everyone feel special. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, and his genuine kindness touched so many people.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life Service at New Hope Full Gospel Church, 3550 East Pike, Zanesville, with Pastor Adam King officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chase’s memory may be made to Ohio Woods Rider LLC at the request of the family.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Chase’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com