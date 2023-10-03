Connie Hamilton

Connie L. Hamilton, 89, of Dresden, Ohio died Monday night, October 2, 2023 at her home.

Born August 28, 1934 in New Cumberland, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Eugene M. and Anna J. (Gordon) Evans and was a 1952 graduate of Cadiz High School. Connie was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church for forty-five years. She worked for various banking institutions, eventually retiring as Vice President from First National Bank. Connie was a hard worker and spent countless hours buying houses and refurbishing them herself. She enjoyed eating out and spending time with her family and friends. Connie’s true passion was caring for others, especially her family whom she loved dearly.

Surviving are three sons, Brent R. Hamilton of Zanesville, OH, William “Bill” G. (Jane) Hamilton and Nick (Tiffany) Hamilton both of Dresden; one daughter, Brenda L. Harney of Dresden; three grandchildren, Austin Hamilton, Shelby Hamilton, and Ava Hamilton; a very special great grandchild, Brody Smythe; two additional great grandchildren, Anna Conrad and Cameron Conrad; two great-great grandchildren, Brandt Smythe and Bronx Smythe; a brother, Donald E. (Nance) Evans; two sisters in-law, Harriett Evans and Irene Evans; very special friends Carol and Kyanne and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William “Bill” B. Hamilton whom she married November 12, 1955 and who died August 19, 2007; two brothers, William M. Evans and Michael G. Evans; son in-law, David Harney and two grandchildren, April Smythe and Ryan A. Hamilton.

A funeral mass will take place 11:00am Friday, October 6, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 405 Chestnut Street, Dresden, OH 43821.

Connie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bill, in Dresden Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, P.O. Box 107, Dresden, OH 43821.