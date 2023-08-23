Corey LaFollette

Corey Eugene LaFollette, 53, of Crooksville, formerly of East Fultonham, passed away August 22, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital due to multiple health issues. He was born on March 14, 1970 in Zanesville, a son of the late Ronald Gene and Linda Lou (Dunwoody) LaFollette. He enjoyed being with his kids and ten grandkids. He watched wrestling, listened to music and was always tinkering with something. He also enjoyed bingo at Lake Isabella on Saturdays. He is survived by his kids Katie LaFollette, Alicia (Mathew) LaFollette Renner. Step-son Justin (Danielle) Fryer and Alyson LaFollette. His spouse/girlfriend of 28 years Irlan Dusenberry. His siblings Ronald LaFollette, Martha LaFollette, Pam LaFollette Campbell, Donald LaFollette, and Vickie LaFollette. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday August 26, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Fultonham Cemetery.