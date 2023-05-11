County Commissioners Has Bid Opening For Three Bridges

The Muskingum County Commissioners held a bid opening for three bridges around the area today.

Bids came in ranging from $768,483 down to $446,479 for the three projects. The bridges will be Piper, which is out towards Adamsville, School House Rd in Frazeysburg, and Workman Road down off of Coopermill Road. County engineer, Mark Eicher, told us why they need to be worked on.

“Because they are structurally deficient. Their general appraisals are probably poor to serious condition. They’re posted for loads that they are not able to handle with today’s truck traffic.”

These bridges are all part of a bigger project that includes seven bridges around Muskingum County that Eicher told us about.

“We have just been very fortunate to obtain 6, no 7 grants for these bridges through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.” He went on to say, “We’ve been aggressively replacing the bridges that are deficient bridges.”

The Commissioners took the bids under advisement. They are expected to begin working on them next year. Once started, Eicher told us each bridge takes around 90 days or so to complete. Adams Lane near Zane St. and OUZ will be the next and final bridge to go up for bid by the end of the year.