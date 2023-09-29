Craig Foster

Craig Steven Foster, 58 of Norwich passed away suddenly at his residence on Thursday September 28, 2023. He was born May 9, 1965 in Zanesville a son of Lillian Kay Tysinger Hedges of Zanesville and the late Jerry Lee Foster. Craig was a 1983 graduate of Philo High School. Throughout his career he worked as Rollback Driver for Millers Auto Wrecking for 30 years and a mechanic for Buckeye Water Service.

Craig enjoyed hunting, gardening, working on cars and tinkering in the garage, canning vegetables, enjoyed social drinks with friends and buggy rides in his side-by-side.

In addition to his mother Kay, Craig is survived by his children Katelyn Foster and Kaylee (Brandon) Bice; brother Paul (Laura) Foster; two grandchildren Avianna Parmer and Emma Bice; many nieces and nephews; his girlfriend Shellie Myers; mother of his children Brenda Foster; his dog and best friend Harper.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by one brother Pete Foster.

Visitation will be held 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday October 3, 2023 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral Services will be held at 8pm in the Snouffer Chapel. To send a note of condolence to the Foster family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740.450.8000